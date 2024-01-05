An officer in Galei Tzahal was questioned yesterday on suspicions of indecent acts with a female soldier. The IDF spokesman's office stated only that "The investigation is in the initial stages and we cannot expand on details."

Military police officers went to the radio's station yesterday, according to Ynet, to detain the officer for questioning. He has not been formally arrested, and in the coming days his commanders are expected to consider suspending him from duty.

​​​​

The interim commander of the station, Danny Zaken, sent a message to all workers and soldiers in the station saying that "These matters have naturally being conducted discreetly due to the sensitivity of the situation until now, and even now it would be best not to spread unfounded rumors or estimations. I and the relevant staff of the station are assisting the military police in their investigation. The female soldier in question has received full support and assistance from the first moment."

Zaken added "It is also obligatory for me to emphasize that everyone, including the officer in question, is presumed innocent until a ruling is issued in the matter. I remind everyone of my clear statement regarding the advisor for gender affairs to the Chief of Staff and in personal conversations - anyone who harasses, misbehaves, or deviates from their assignment will be dealt with as severely as the law allows."