Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi claimed this morning (Friday) that the current war between Israel and Hamas will end with the destruction of the State of Israel.

Speaking at the funeral of the 89 people killed in the ISIS double bombing near the gravesite of former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Raisi said: “We know that ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation [Hamas' name for the October 7 massacre] will bring about the end of the Zionist regime."

The Iranian president vowed that the deadly bombings would not go unpunished.“Our enemies can see Iran’s power and the whole world knows its strength and capabilities. Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action."

On Thursday, Raisi said that “the corrupt brains of those who have designed this terrorist crime and the dirty hands of perpetrators will be decisively dealt with."

Mourners gathered for the funeral chanted "revenge," "Death to America," and "Death to Israel" despite the fact that the ISIS terrorist organization claimed responsibility for Wednesday's bombings.

Major General Hossein Salami, a major official in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, claimed during the funerals that the ISIS bombers were "only acting as agents for America and Israel."

He further claimed that "the hated Zionist regime is on the verge of destruction and every day 20 Zionists are killed by the Palestinians."