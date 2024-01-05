Kibbutz Nir Oz announced this morning (Friday) that Tamir Adar, a resident of the Kibbutz who was presumed kidnapped during the Hamas massacre of October 7, was murdered that day.

Adar, 38, was born and raised in Nir Oz and lived there with his wife Hadas and his two children, ages seven and three. He was a farmer and educator by profession.

"Tamir was a family man, a lover of people and nature. A staunch Maccabi Tel Aviv fan and always surrounded by friends," the kibbutz stated.

His grandmother, Yaffa Adar, was kidnapped on October 7 in a video which went viral globally in which she was seen being driven by terrorists in a golf cart. She was freed as part of the hostage deal on November 24, after a month and a half in captivity.