In Bureij, an armed terrorist cell attempted to attack an IDF tank. In response, an IDF drone monitored the terrorist cell and IDF troops pursued the terrorists.

After a confirmed identification of the terrorists, the troops directed an IDF fighter jet that struck the compound where the terrorist cell fled and killed them.

In Khan Yunis, a number of launch pads used for firing rockets at Israeli territory were located. The forces struck the launch pads and during a number of engagements with terrorists in the area, killed a number of the operatives.

Over the past day, IDF aerial, ground, and naval forces struck over 100 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers and military sites, along with launch pads and compounds where terrorist infrastructure and weapons were stored.