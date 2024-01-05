In Parashat Shemot, a peculiar incident unfolds as Moshe, en route from Midyan to Egypt, stops at a lodging place, and suddenly, the Torah cryptically mentions that Hashem sought to kill him!

These verses are concise and somewhat enigmatic, intensifying the intrigue of this narrative.

What transpired in this episode?

Why did Hashem contemplate Moshe's demise?

The resolution comes when Tzipora circumcises her son, a gesture that averts the impending danger. This raises several questions: What prompted Hashem's initial intent?

Why did circumcising Moshe's son serve as a remedy?

This perplexing episode invites us to delve into its depths, uncovering the profound lesson that the Torah imparts through this mysterious incident.