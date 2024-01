In this week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman welcome special guest Yochanan (John) Castellanos to the program.

Yochanan, a Texas native, shares the story of his personal spiritual quest for truth which led him on a journey from childhood, to becoming a Christian pastor, and finally converting to Orthodox Judaism and moving to Israel, leading a life centered around the G-d of Israel and becoming a sincere student of Torah study.