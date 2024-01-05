MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, on Thursday gave an interview to Channel 13’s program “Hazinor”, and said that he is rethinking the judicial reform after the war and expressed his renewed attitude towards the opposition.

"If you told me right now that Labor, Yesh Atid and Liberman joined the government, I will break into a dance," he said about the possibility of parties currently in the opposition joining the unity government.

On the Hamas massacre of October 7, Rothman said, "I can't tell you that I was too surprised. I was surprised like everyone else [when it happened], but the fact that this was what they were planning often came up in the discussions among my family."

He later criticized the Supreme Court's ruling striking down the “Reasonableness Standard Law”, saying, "The Supreme Court should not have published its ruling. Nothing would have happened if they had postponed the ruling. I hoped until the last moment that there were responsible adults there, who would not tear the people apart."

"The State of Israel has no choice but to reform its judicial system. I think that my camp, as a camp, definitely created a great deal of fear in people. In part it was unjustified, but it may be that in a small part it was justified, and it did not do enough to reduce the fear. We found out how dangerous it can be," added Rothman.

"When the war is over, we will all be different. Because we learned something. My camp created a great deal of fear in people and did not do enough to reduce the fear. In the future, I will do everything not to pry into the other side's wounds in a manner that would make them unable to listen," Rothman said.

When asked whether this means he was giving up, he replied, "To a certain extent, what is happening now is giving up in many areas. I will give up, if the concession prevents the destruction of the house."