The IDF has begun its inquiry into the failure that allowed the October 7th massacre to occur.

According to a report by Channel 12, the inquiry commission will consist of former IDF Chief of Staff Shaul Mofaz, former IDF Intelligence Directorate Head Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, and former Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command Sami Turgeman.

The inquiry board will begin its work immediately upon receiving letters of appointment from the General Staff.

The letters of appointment are expected to be received in the coming days.