תיעוד מגן הילדים הממולכד דובר צה"ל

In an operation that lasted approximately 40 hours, IDF reservists and Border Police officers, under the direction of the Shin Bet and the Intelligence Directorate and the command of the Menashe Regional Brigade, completed a counterterrorism operation in the Nur a-Shams "refugee" camp near Tulkarem.

The forces searched hundreds of structures, detained hundreds of suspects for questioning, and arrested 11 wanted suspects. In addition, weapons and military equipment were seized, and hundreds of expensive devices were destroyed.

During the searches, the forces located a booby-trapped building that housed a UNRWA kindergarten on its bottom floor. In the building, forces located an operating system connected to explosives surrounding it and on the routes leading to the structure. In addition, a booby-trapped vehicle was found near the building. The forces destroyed the booby-trapped floor, the vehicle, and the explosives found in the area.

תיעוד מהשמדת המטענים דובר צה"ל

In addition, the troops located and destroyed two explosives manufacturing labs in the camp. At the beginning of the operation on Tuesday, with the guidance of the Intelligence Collection Unit 636, an IDF aircraft struck terrorists who threw explosives at the forces and threatened them. The soldiers returned fire toward the terrorists, who fired and threw explosives at them. Hits were identified.

During the operation, two IDF reserve soldiers were lightly and moderately wounded by shrapnel from an explosive device. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical care.

In a separate counterterrorism operation in the village of Sir, which is in the Menashe Brigade's jurisdiction, an IDF soldier was severely wounded as a result of a detonated explosion. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical care.