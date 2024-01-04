תיעוד מהמנהרה דובר צה"ל

The IDF revealed on Thursday that last week, the 179th Brigade, Shayetet 13, and the Yahalom Unit completed a targeted raid on a Hamas terrorist organization military compound in the central Gaza Strip.

During the raid, the forces identified several tunnel shafts leading to a network of hundreds of meters of Hamas terror tunnels. Additionally, during the searches, the soldiers found a weapons cache that included mortars, grenades, and RPG missiles.

השמדת פירי המנהרה דובר צה"ל

After locating the shafts, soldiers of Shayetet 13 and the Yahalom Unit identified additional tunnel shafts leading to an underground network with booby-trapped blast doors. Inside, the soldiers found a weapons manufacturing site with machinery, cooling fans, explosives, and materials used to extend the range of Hamas' rockets.

Map of Hamas tunnel IDF Spokesperson

After completing the targeted raid on the compound, the tunnel network was destroyed by the engineering forces of the 99th Division and the Yahalom Unit.