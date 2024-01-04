Sarel Butavia, one of the producers and survivors of the Nova music festival where hundreds of festival-goers were mercilessly butchered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, helped create an exhibition in Tel Aviv in memory of the victims which recreates the scenes of the massacre at the rave.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Butavia said that the exhibition was created "to spread the values that we came to spread in our festival."

He called the festival "a party of love, of peace, of spreading of light."

"We see here all the original parts from the festival, all the construction. We see the cars, the bathrooms with the holes of the machine guns.

"People from all over the world are coming here to see, to connect. They bring us a lot of love and they want to help," he said.

"Three months after [the massacre], it's important to us to spread the values that we came to spread in the festival - and the opposite values that the terrorists arrived with them - to keep those values of love, of light, for all of us.

He described how he survived the massacre. "I was at the party until the terrorists arrived. The moment they arrived I hid under the main stage. Two security guards ran to us and screamed to us,' Run away, terrorists, as fast as possible!'"

"Me and my girlfriend and another 40 people started to run from under the main stage. Most of the 40 people that was with us didn't survive. I ran away to some cactus and hid there. After a couple of minutes, terrorists arrived again. We ran away again. Then we arrived at the tank that maybe you saw in some of the videos. After that it was seven hours running on the fields.

"Our community is a community of love, of light. We came to be together. We want to keep al the community together, to take on the responsibility of taking care of the community," he concluded.