The Hague
The HagueISTOCK

Legal expert Professor Malcolm Shaw will represent Israel in its trial in the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Kan News reported on Thursday,

Shaw (76), is a British expert in international law, human rights, and territorial disputes.

Shaw received his Master of Laws from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and even taught a course on human rights and territory as an adjunct professor at the university.

As part of his research, Prof. Shaw published a best-selling book about international law.

Shaw will represent Israel in the Hague against a petition by South Africa accusing Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza.

Related articles: