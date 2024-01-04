Legal expert Professor Malcolm Shaw will represent Israel in its trial in the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Kan News reported on Thursday,

Shaw (76), is a British expert in international law, human rights, and territorial disputes.

Shaw received his Master of Laws from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and even taught a course on human rights and territory as an adjunct professor at the university.

As part of his research, Prof. Shaw published a best-selling book about international law.

Shaw will represent Israel in the Hague against a petition by South Africa accusing Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza.