Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met on Thursday with US President Joe Biden's deputy assistant Amos Hochstein.

The meeting, which was held in the Defense Minister's office in the IDF Central Headquarters in Tel Aviv, was attended by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog, the head of the Strategic Brigade Brig. Gen. Benny Gal and other defense officials.

Galant and the IDF representatives briefed Hochstein on the security conditions that would allow the residents of northern Israel to return home. Minister Gallant emphasized that the State of Israel is obligated to a change in the security situation on the border.

During the meeting, Gallant emphasized that Israel would prefer to solve the armed conflict with Hezbollah through diplomatic means, but the window of opportunity for such an option is short.

Gallant expressed his appreciation for the American administration's support led by President Biden and thanked the senior advisor for his commitment to Israel's security and strengthening regional stability.