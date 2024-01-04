Hamas has called for the Arab, Muslim, and free communities of the world to increase solidarity activities for Gaza over the next few days, specifically over the weekend.

Hamas says the activities must become a symbol of protest against aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing of Gaza, and a denunciation of the murder of the leader and murderer Saleh al-Arouri, and Western, specifically American, support of the Zionist occupation.

Zahar Jabareen, the deputy commander of Hamas' operations in Judea and Samaria, said that the assassination will only support the Hamas path of jihad.

He stated that October 7th will be engraved in history as the day when the al-Qassem battalions that al-Arouri helped establish achieved an impressive victory and embarrassed the Zionist occupational army.

Jabareen called for members of the battalions in Judea and Samaria to avenge al-Arouri and for the Palestinian Authority Arab public in Judea and Samaria, as well as throughout Israel, to continue the revolution and confront the cruel occupation because it is "weaker than a spiderweb."

He further claimed that the blood of the murders would turn into fuel for the fight against Israel until it had been removed from the land and the holy places.