תיעוד מהתקיפות בלבנון דובר צה"ל

On Thursday morning, a number of launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified.

Earlier on Thursday, an IAF fighter jet struck a Hezbollah observation post and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Maroun El Ras in southern Lebanon. A short while after, IDF soldiers identified an anti-tank missile terrorist cell in the same area, which was struck by the IDF.

On Wednesday night, IDF soldiers fired mortar shells in order to remove a threat in the area of Rab El Thalathine along the Lebanese border.

On Wednesday night, the Hezbollah terrorist organization confirmed that Hussein Yazbek, the group’s official in charge of the Naqoura area, was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon.

According to the organization's announcement, three other members of the organization were eliminated alongside Yazbek: Ibrahim Fahs, Hossein Ghazala and Hadi Reda. Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah announced that 146 of its terrorists have been eliminated.

The organization has also claimed responsibility for 11 operations against Israel on the Lebanese border carried out since Tuesday.