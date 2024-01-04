תיעוד: מפתיע את המאבטח, דוקר וגונב נשק ללא

Security camera footage from the scene of the Mishor Adumim terror attack earlier this week shows the terrorist surprising the security guard, and stabbing him.

The terrorist, who was shot a few seconds later and fell to the ground, noticed the weapon left under the table and tried to use it to fire at the security guards - who responded by neutralizing him.

Two security guards were wounded in the attack and evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center.

Paramedics Aviad Even-Chen and Yonatan Harel recounted: "We received a report of a stabbing attack, and we went to the scene in great force. At the scene, we saw two wounded individuals in their 20s fully conscious and walking. A young woman aged 24 was lightly to moderately wounded in her upper body. We treated her and sent her to the hospital. An additional man in his 20s who was wounded was treated by us in light condition.

זירת הפיגוע במישור אדומים דוברות מד"א

The terrorist was also evacuated to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Arab reports said that the terrorist was 21 years old, from the town of Sawahera al-Sharqiya.