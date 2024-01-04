Caricaturist Or Reichert drew significant public disapproval by publishing a sketch in the Shvii magazine depicting retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut standing over the body of an IDF soldier that she appears to have stabbed in the back with the flag of the Supreme Court.

MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) commented: "If you don't understand how horrible this is, even if you are exceptionally angry at retired President Hayut, imagine if this picture had depicted Prime Minister Netanyahu, or any other figure from 'your side.' Do you still think it's a legitimate caricature?"

"Drawing anyone, even if it is the person the other side hates the most, stepping on the body of an IDF soldier, is among the lowest things we have seen done recently."

Many users have called on the Israel Police to open an investigation for incitement. User Yigal Hadad wrote: "This is not freedom of speech or expression of an opinion, it is wild and dangerous incitement. I hope with all my heart that the prosecution orders a police investigation."

Legal expert Dr. Shuki Friedman declared: "I call on the sextons and congregations of synagogues not to bring this poison into their synagogues. If such a caricature is printed, let it be thrown out immediately."

Many more users called the drawing, "too accurate."