“In Nigeria, where half the population is Christian, several attacks have caused hundreds of deaths among the faithful. It was in Plateau state, in the center of the country, that Christian communities from 26 different villages were massacred. On 27 December the toll amounted to 200 dead and 500 injured. Several groups of armed men – Muslims from the north – descended on these small towns and caused a massacre, deliberately targeting civilians identified as Christians.

"On social media, the images of the shootings leave one speechless: bullet-riddled bodies, blood-stained floors and traumatized residents. It all started in Mushi, a remote village. On the night of the 23rd, while people were having dinner, an armed gang arrived, surprising everyone, and shot into the crowd, carrying out summary executions, setting houses on fire and vandalizing churches. 20 people died there. After this first massacre, other attackers attacked the village of Tudun Mazat, where they committed similar atrocities, before attacking other Christian communities, leaving behind only sadness and desolation."

The images arriving from Nigeria's Christmas are reminiscent of the October 7 pogrom in Israel. Like at the entry of barbarians into Nigerian villages and Israeli kibbutzim, the cry was: “Allahu Akbar”.

Gideon Para-Mallam, Protestant pastor and ambassador of Ifes (International Fellowship of Evangelical Students), says about the Christmas massacre:

“A 9-year-old child from primary school, Regard Yusuf, was tricked into leading the attackers to the place where her mother was hiding along with other women, on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023, during the coordinated attacks in Mangur and Bokkos, Plateau State. For this reason, 23 women were massacred, and with them the 9-year-old child and his mother. Among the victims there are also Veronica Mallan and Godwin Mallan, aged 9 months. Lying, the killers promised the child that he would not be killed, but they did the exact opposite, condemning him to an early death. A 9-year-old boy and a 9-month-old infant: two promising young lives among the 160 people killed by the forces of terrorism and perversity. Only one woman, who fell into a ditch during her escape, survived to be able to tell what happened."

In America and the West, not a single march, demonstration or protest against this slaughter.

The angry crowd shouting “Palestinian genocide” is silent.

Black Lives Matter has nothing to say about it.

No UN Security Council sessions or UN General Assembly votes.

MSF (Doctors Without Borders), which constantly calls for a “ceasefire in Gaza”, has not said a word about this massacre.

And the mainstream media keep silent.

The West doesn't want to see the suffering inflicted on Jews and Christians by Muslims. Too disturbing! When Israel, after October 7, decides to react and defend itself, what happened? Global scandal! Abomination! How dare the Jews oppose the Palestinian Arabs, the exemplary quintessential Victim, the Oppressed par excellence, the universal Sufferer, the eternal Refugee?

But when Christians are massacred everywhere in Muslim lands, Western diplomacy becomes mawkish, discreet, blind, it collapses. And the left-wing brigades, so ready to take to the streets when it comes to denouncing Israel, are taking a holiday.

The West's coma in the face of these systematic persecutions is an infamy.