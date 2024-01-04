Local rainfall will continue until the end of the week, although temperatures are expected to remain warm, forecasters say.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, for most of the day. Light local rain will fall in northern Israel and along the coast, and temperatures will be slightly higher than seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and there will be local rainfall, mostly in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop slightly.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to above seasonal average.

Sunday will be clear, with temperatures above seasonal average. In northern Israel and in the mountains, harsh eastern winds will blow, with gusts of up to 45 kilometers per hour.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain above seasonal average.

