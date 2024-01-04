Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus of Nevada was assaulted by a defendant who vaulted over the bench during sentencing.

In footage of the incident, defendant Deobra Delone Redden can be seen assaulting the judge. Court personnel who attempted to intervene were attacked as well.

The judge was examined by medical personnel at the scene and was found not to need hospital care. A police officer who was injured trying to subdue the defendant was taken to hospital care.

ABC reports that the case surrounded a previous charge in which the defendant attacked someone with a baseball bat. Redden’s defense attorney, Caesar Almase, did not respond to later telephone and email messages seeking comment.