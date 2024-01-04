IDF soldiers found a Book of Psalms while searching the home of a Jabalia terrorist.

The book, printed in 1986, has a note written to a man named Shmuel Goldring inside the cover.

The note, dated the 10th of Shvat, 1986, reads, "In recognition and appreciation, please accept our expression of thanks. May it be G-d's will that He willingly accept our prayers, amen. In friendship, Oz Sender."

The soldier said that he took the Book of Psalms with him, intending to locate its owners.

Behadrey Haredim reported that they located the owner, the late Sender Spiegel, who purchased the books from Bloom Publishing and distributed them across Israel. His family members also identified their father's handwriting.

Sender's son, Shimon Spiegel, said, "We were moved today to receive regards from our father, of blessed memory, after twenty years - and even more than that, from Gaza. I remember my father distributing the Psalms everywhere. We are searching for Shmuel Goldring and the soldier who found it."