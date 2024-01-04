The Hezbollah terrorist organization confirmed overnight Wednesday that Hussein Yazbek, the group’s official in charge of the Naqoura area, was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon.

According to the organization's announcement, three other members of the organization were eliminated alongside Yazbek: Ibrahim Fahs, Hossein Ghazala and Hadi Reda. Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah announced that 146 of its terrorists have been eliminated.

In addition, the organization claimed responsibility for 11 operations against Israel on the Lebanese border that were carried out in the last day.

Earlier, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a terrorist squad that was identified in the area of Yaroun in Lebanon was struck by the IDF.

The IDF also struck observation devices, as well as military infrastructure in which Hezbollah terrorists were located.

On Wednesday evening, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gave a special speech in which he commented on the elimination of the deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

"So far we have been fighting on the front with calculated considerations and we are paying a high price in terms of vulnerability. But if the enemy thinks he will start a war against Lebanon, then our fighting will be without a ceiling and without brakes - our men, our missiles and our threats. We are not afraid of war. The war with us will be very costly and whoever does this will regret it. What happened yesterday is a serious incident and a great crime. It is impossible to remain silent about it. This crime will not go unanswered and unpunished," said Nasrallah.