The pan-Arab Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper provided new details about Tuesday’s operation in Beirut in which Hamas’ second-in-command, Saleh al-Arouri, and six other senior members of the organization were eliminated.

The report, which was based on comments made by a Lebanese security source to a French news agency, said that Arouri's elimination was carried out by means of missiles launched from a fighter plane and not by means of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The security source stated that the weight of each missile was about 100 kg, and these are missiles used by the Israel Air Force and which were used in attacks in southern Lebanon.

The security source also claimed that the Israel Air Force planes launched six missiles at the target, two of which did not explode, and two which penetrated the ceiling of two floors before directly hitting the meeting place of the senior Hamas officials.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a special speech on Wednesday that his organization will respond to the elimination of Arouri, which was carried out on Lebanese soil. The Hamas movement has also pledged to respond to the elimination in “Palestine” or abroad.