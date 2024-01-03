Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Wednesday evening on the fourth anniversary of the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and commented on the elimination of the deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

"So far we have been fighting on the front with calculated considerations and we are paying a high price in terms of vulnerability. But if the enemy thinks he will start a war against Lebanon, then our fighting will be without a ceiling and without brakes - our men, our missiles and our threats. We are not afraid of war. The war with us will be very costly and whoever does this will regret it. What happened yesterday is a serious incident and a great crime. It is impossible to remain silent about it. This crime will not go unanswered and unpunished," said Nasrallah.

Later, the Hezbollah leader explicitly threatened Israel, saying, "If the enemy thought of starting a war on Lebanon, then it will be a war without a ceiling, without borders, without rules. He knows what I mean. Our missiles and our ability and our means, it is enough just to mention that because we are not afraid of war. Those who think of fighting with us - the war with us will be very, very expensive. If there is a war on Lebanon, then we will go all the way without rules. Regarding what happened yesterday - the crime yesterday is a big and very dangerous crime and we cannot remain silent about it. It will not go unanswered."

During his speech, Nasrallah turned to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and said, "With God's help, you will not be able to achieve your war goals. What has happened since October 7 and what will happen in the future has weakened Israel. The assassination of al-Arouri is a dangerous crime about which we cannot remain silent."