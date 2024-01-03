American Jews are mourning the passing of Rabbi Matisyahu Chaim Salomon, mashgiach of Bais Medrash Govoha of Lakewood.

Rabbi Salomon, 86, passed away after a lengthy illness.

In recent years, Rabbi Salomon suffered illness and was frequently hospitalized in serious condition. After he recovered, despite the difficulties, he continued to come to the yeshiva and give his weekly Torah class there.

In recent weeks, Rabbi Salomon became weaker, and many prayed for his recovery. However, on Tuesday night, he suffered cardiac arrest and died.

His funeral left at noon on Wednesday afternoon (New Jersey time) from the hall of the yeshiva, and was accompanied by leading rabbis and thousands of people from around the US. He will later be brought to Israel, where he will be buried on Mount Menuchot.