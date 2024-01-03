President Isaac Herzog today (Wednesday) met with United States Senator for South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, who was making a solidarity visit to Israel.

President Herzog welcomed Senator Graham at the Ben Gurion House in the Kirya compound in Tel Aviv, and said, “I welcome you, Senator Lindsey Graham, you are a way beyond a friend of Israel, you're family, and we welcome you here because your resilience and your voice of support for Israel means so much to us in these dire, complicated and challenging times. But what I appreciate most in this visit, is that you are already discussing the next phase, the future, and how we change the region, how we look to a vision of peace between us and our neighbors while making sure that Israel's security is ironclad and fully protected. Thank you very much."

Senator Graham thanked the President and said, “Thank you. The reason I come so much is I love the place, I love the people, and I love the idea of Israel. “You have no place else to go” is a common statement. South Carolina is very supportive of the State of Israel, I am determined to be a good ally and a reliable friend. And I am determined to break the status quo. There will never be a better future for the Palestinians as long as their children are taught to kill the Jews. There will never be stability in this region until the Arab world takes ownership of what's going on with the Palestinian people. I'm hopeful that Saudi Arabia is serious about changing the trajectory of the Arab world."

"To my friends in Israel, you will have to make some hard decisions yourself. Your security is non-negotiable. The destruction of Hamas is non-negotiable. But I pray and hope, and am working hard to find a better day. And that better day would be when the Palestinian people are not taught to kill the Jews in their schools. They'll have a place to go to work, they'll have dignity, and the people of Israel will have security. And I am telling all Americans, what happens here matters to us. Absolutely the same people who want to kill you, want to kill us, and the same people that want to destroy the State of Israel, they also want to destroy the United States. Iran is the great Satan. I pray one day that this regime falls. Thank you very much," Senator Graham said.