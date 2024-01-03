תיעוד השמדת המנהרות דובר צה"ל

On November 24th, 2023, the Hamas terror tunnel route excavated under the Shifa Hospital and exposed by the IDF was dismantled by the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit together with special forces.

During the activity to dismantle these expansive underground tunnels, the hospital building above ground was not damaged, and humanitarian activities in the hospital were able to continue.

This tunnel route under Shifa Hospital spanned over 250 meters, led to a number of significant terrorist centers, and was used for carrying out terrorist operations.

"Hamas deliberately developed its underground terror tunnel infrastructure beneath the hospital and connected it to nearby tunnel shafts in order to conduct its activities freely and in disguise underground," the IDF stated.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically operates in the hospitals in the Gaza Strip and in the areas adjacent to them, using the residents as human shields and exploiting the hospital's infrastructure, including electricity and water," it added.