A new survey has shown that 94% of Israelis support encouraging Gazans to emigrate, while just 6% oppose it.

Journalist Amit Segal on Wednesday published a poll on his Telegram channel, asking his hundreds of thousands of followers to voice their opinion on whether Gazans should be encouraged to emigrate.

The results, as of early Wednesday afternoon: Of 23,000 participants, 94% support the idea, while just 6% disapprove.

On Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) spoke out in support of voluntary emigration from Gaza, saying, "Over 70% of the Israeli public today supports a humanitarian solution of encouraging the voluntary immigration of Gaza Arabs to other countries."

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller criticized ministers Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, saying, "The US rejects the brash and irresponsible statements of Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir. There should be no mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza."