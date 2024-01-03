Minister of Finance and Chairman of Religious Zionism Bezalel Smotrich continues to encourage the emigration of Gaza Arabs despite last night's condemnation from the US administration.

"Over 70% of the Israeli public today supports a humanitarian solution of encouraging the voluntary immigration of Gaza Arabs to other countries," said Smotrich.

Smotrich also claimed that the public in Israel understands "that a small country like ours cannot afford a reality where there is a hotbed of hatred and terror only four minutes away from our towns, with two million people who get up every morning with the desire to destroy the State of Israel and to slaughter, rape, and murder Jews wherever they are."

"Israeli society will not consent to the continuation of this reality in Gaza. We must work with our friends in the international community to find ways to bring peace, security and prosperity to all the countries of the region and allow the residents of the south to return to their homes safely and peacefully."

On Tuesday night US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller criticized ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, saying that, "The US rejects the brash and irresponsible statements of Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir. There should be no mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza."