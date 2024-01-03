Last night I crossed the border back to Israel for several hours and could not believe what I was hearing: The battle over the judicial reform is still here. As if we didn't learn anything.

Until October 7th we were all engaged in a game of push-me-pull-you - those pulling hard on one side and those pulling harder on the other side, until the rope broke, and the fibers were scattered, butchered, burned, and taken hostage.

On that day I took off my white clothes and put on gold clothes - IDF uniforms – along with thousands of Israelis. At that moment we purified our political views, and signed a unity pact with which we entered the streets of Ramallah and the alleys of Jabalia. There, in the face of the Molotov cocktails and whistling bullets, we realized that we had been wrong. We understood that the common denominator between us all is much bigger, wider, and deeper than what separates us.

So, I have one request from you, dear and beloved politicians from all sides of the political spectrum: Please do not fall back into the trap of controversy and divisiveness. Whether the court's ruling is the pinnacle of your public ambitions or whether you believe that its widespread consequences are dangerous and destructive for the democracy in the State of Israel, restrain yourselves!

Prove to us that we have become wiser. This is a great test for all of us. Please, be strong! Do not use it to strike against others, and do not rush to attack it. Be mature, this is not the time, and this is not the way.

We, the thousands of reserve duty soldiers, who use Waze to get home, but know the routes to the east and west of the Salah al-Din Road like the back of our hand, will not allow you to take us down again to the realms of arrogance and refusal, hatred and alienation.

We will all stand up, infantrymen and armorers, engineers and gunners and say it loud and clear: Those who try to divide, separate, and alienate us, will not be able to do this any longer in our name. We are one people and one family that cannot be split and divided, and our differences of opinion will be resolved in respectful and courteous discourse.