Denmark's Maersk and German rival Hapag-Lloyd said on Tuesday their container ships would continue to avoid the Red Sea route that gives access to the Suez Canal following a weekend attack on one of Maersk's vessels, Reuters reported.

Maersk had on Sunday paused all Red Sea sailings for 48 hours following attempts by Yemen-based Houthi rebels to board the Maersk Hangzhou. US military helicopters repelled the assault and killed 10 of the attackers.

"An investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will continue to pause all cargo movement through the area while we further assess the constantly evolving situation," Maersk said on Tuesday in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"In cases where it makes most sense for our customers, vessels will be rerouted and continue their journey around the Cape of Good Hope," it added.

Maersk had previously announced it would be pausing all container shipments through the Red Sea due to the Houthi attacks, but later announced it had reversed its decision after the formation of the US-led coalition against the Houthis.

Maersk had more than 30 container vessels set to sail through Suez via the Red Sea, an advisory on Monday showed, while 17 other voyages were put on hold.

Hapag-Lloyd, meanwhile, said its vessels would continue to divert away from the Red Sea - sailing instead via Africa's southern tip - until at least January 9, when it will decide whether to continue re-routing its ships.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in recent months, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

The Houthi rebels have threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime task force set up by the US and allies to respond to the Houthi provocations.