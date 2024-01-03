Hussein Jashi, a member of the Lebanese parliament on behalf of Hezbollah, said on Tuesday that Hezbollah will undoubtedly respond to the elimination of Hamas’ second-in-command Saleh al-Arouri, along with five other senior Hamas terrorists, in Beirut.

Jashi mentioned that the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, had already announced in the past that there would be a response to any act of elimination of any person in Lebanon, regardless of their national affiliation.

Hezbollah is trying to maintain the rules of the game of the conflict along the current lines, but Israel is expanding the borders of the conflict, stated Jashi.

Meanwhile, reports in Lebanon said that a speech by Nasrallah, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled. Palestinian Arab Telegram channels featured calls on Nasrallah to respond to the elimination operation.

The Kata'ib Hezbollah organization in Iraq called the elimination a "gutless treacherous action" aimed at the mujahideen of the "resistance" and claimed Israel carried it out because of its “helplessness” in the military campaign in the Gaza Strip.