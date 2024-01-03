Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his associates have recently explored the possibility of placing Knesset members from the Likud in diplomatic positions around the world, such as the consul in New York.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, they even discussed this with several Knesset members, such as Danny Danon, Gila Gamliel and Boaz Bismuth. Some of them have already received applications.

A Likud source claimed that "Netanyahu is trying to remove potential opponents out of his way," because of the fear that after the war, opposition will arise from within his party, signs of which have already being heard in whispers.

In recent weeks, Likud officials have criticized the Prime Minister and a senior official in the party claimed that "Netanyahu is in full swing on the campaign."

He explained that Netanyahu was preparing for elections: "When political threats from the outside are increasing and Netanyahu knows that over time the attacks and calls for an overthrow will incessantly increase, he is working first of all to reinstate his base – to bring his right-wing followers who supported him, and differentiate him from the rest."