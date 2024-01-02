Once again: anti-Semitic incident in the USA. A Jewish family was shopping at the American Dream mall in New Jersey, which is considered popular among the local Jewish communities and offers several options for kosher food.

One of the girls in the family, a 16 year old, was wearing an IDF sweater when two Muslim youths suddenly approached the family and began cursing and trying to physically attack the young woman, who was standing next to her frightened 12-year-old sister.

The young Muslims cursed the family with harsh words, shouting "free Palestine" and accused Israel of “committing genocide.”

The “Stop Antisemitism” organization published a video documenting the incident, including the physical attack against the Jewish mother who was holding a phone in her hand and filming the incident, when one of the attackers hit the mother with her hand and caused the phone to fall to the floor.

In response to the documented incident, Jewish surfers wrote on the X network (formerly Twitter) that they visit the mall frequently, but since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, some refrain from wearing a kippah (yarmulkah) in the mall, for fear of harassment by Muslims living in the area.