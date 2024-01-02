Frija will be released after a request was submitted to the military court this evening (Tuesday), with the consent of the military prosecution and defense team, to release him from house arrest.

The reason for the release is that the collection of professional opinions will last a long time.

Frija’s lawyers, Shlomi Tzipori and Ran Cohen Rochberger said: "We welcome the agreement to release our client from house arrest. This is a necessary and obvious decision."

They added that "the soldier has fully cooperated in the investigation from the outset, and agreed to every action that was required in order to clarify the facts, and he will of course continue to do so. We believe that with the conclusion of the investigation, the military attorney's office will also be convinced that Aviad Frija acted in good faith and from the sincere belief that he was neutralizing one of the dangers that were still putting him and his environment in danger."

The lawyers added that "under the extreme circumstances in which he took action, while encountering a terrorist face-to-face, his criminal prosecution is totally inacceptable. Since the tragic death of the late Yuval Kestelman, due to his misidentification as one of the terrorists in the attack, our client is in pain and is tormented by what happened. He sends his condolences to the grieving family."

Kestelman was shot at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem when he charged with other security personnel towards the terrorists at the entrance to Jerusalem a few weeks ago.

Frija was arrested on suspicion of shooting Kestelman, even after he sat on the road and raised his hands, after he was suspected of being a terrorist.

The autopsy of Kestelman’s body found an M16 bullet and shrapnel, contrary to the police position which claimed that no bullets were found.