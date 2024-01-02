This is the view from one of our apartment windows in Jerusalem.

Fishman's view Courtesy

We can see the old in the foreground and the newer building in the background, a sign of the ongoing developing process of our Redemption. On a clearer day, between the buildings you can see the Knesset which has been enveloped in a fog of confusion during the current war.

A lot of people, especially those with a more external and material vision of the world, do not know what is happening. One of their questions is - with all of Israel's military power why have we not crushed Hamas yet?

These people believe that the army and Israel's arsenal of war planes and tanks are what decides the battle. They don't recognize that Israel's military power and success in war comes from Hashem. Just as the morning sun is partially hidden in the picture, Hashem was also seemingly hidden on Simchat Torah, October 7, in what is called "hester panim" when His side of fierce judgment seems to prevail over His kindness.

The cause of this problem is not Binyamin Netanyahu or the long line of politicians who led the nation to the present darkness and confusion, but instead our history-long stubbornness in failing to recognize Hashem and to crown Him over our individual and national lives.

Perhaps to help us, Hashem has brought this war upon us, and other wars if need be, until we cry out "gevalt" and turn to Him for salvation. The IDF soldiers are doing just that. And may He give our leaders and our military the blessing to shatter our enemies, may it be soon.