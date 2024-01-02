Avi Termin met with soldiers from the team of his son Shai who fell in a friendly fire incident in Gaza.

Termin the father first told about his meeting with the IDF representatives who informed him that his son had been killed. He told Channel 12 News that he immediately asked them if his son’s body had been brought to Israel or "have we got an Oron Shaul 2 story.”

He also asked the IDF representatives "if Shay was killed around 5 o'clock. At that moment they broke down and asked how I knew. I told them it was a father's intuition."

All of Shay's soldiers were present, "They all came the next day. They were uncomfortable. I took the first step. I called to them. I said 'I need your hug'. They hugged me, they fell apart, I fell apart."

He described the meeting: "We went into the house after I hugged everyone. We locked the door and I sat with them and told them, “friends, I'm not angry with you. I'm proud of you even though you killed my son."

At the end of the week, after he learned that his son had been killed by friendly fire, Avi sent a message to the soldiers while standing next to and Israeli flag and made it clear to them that the family has no anger towards them.

In a video clip Avi Termin said to the soldiers: "We were notified that my son fell from friendly fire. I am inviting the soldiers involved in the incident to come meet with us. I, my wife and Shay’s two siblings want to meet you and hug you."

He added: "We want to say 'well done' to you. Take care of yourselves, continue to be strong, because our strength is in our unity. I ask: “come, I'm waiting for you."