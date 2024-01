Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this evening (Tuesday) with families of the hostages held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"The effort [to return the hostages] continues, the contacts are taking place, they have not been cut off," Netanyahu assured them.

"There was an ultimatum from Hamas, now it has softened a bit," he added.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the families of the hostages is being held currently at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.