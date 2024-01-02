A wall collapsed on a bed in the apartment next to a building under renovation and fatally injuring a tenant, who was pronounced dead in hospital

A 25-year-old Yeshiva student, who was fatally injured earlier by a wall that collapsed on him, was pronounced dead this evening (Tuesday) at the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center.

The young man was fatally injured after a wall collapsed during renovation work in an apartment next to his apartment in the Beit Israel neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Policemen from the Lev HaBira station, along with other rescue forces arrived at the scene, and began to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Emergency MDA paramedic Haim Neuman and MDA paramedic Benny Kister said: "When we entered the apartment, we saw a 25-year-old man lying unconscious in the wet concrete. We put our hands into the concrete and pulled him out. We immediately started CPR and evacuated him to hospital. His condition was defined as critical."

Akiva Engel, Yehiel Stern, and Elad Ravansari, United Hatzalah medics, said: "According to the neighbors, renovation work was being carried out in a residential building, and they workers were pouring concrete. The wall of the building collapsed on a bed in the apartment next to the building under renovation, fatally injuring the tenant in that apartment. A doctor and United Hazalah paramedics performed CPR at the scene, and he was then taken to the hospital while he was in critical condition and they continued CPR."