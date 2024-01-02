אמצעי לחימה שBמצאו דובר צה"ל

In many civilian homes in El Bureij, Gaza, the IDF's 188th Brigade and the Golani Brigade discovered weapons, rockets, tunnel shafts, and intelligence materials belonging to the Hamas terror organization.

During the forces’ scans of the area, long-range (20-kilometer range) rockets were found in a family home. Additionally, in the family home, the forces discovered weapons that were used by Hamas.

The rockets were destroyed and the weapons were confiscated.

Directed by precise intelligence, the Golani combat team conducted a targeted raid on a civilian building in El Bureij, in which they discovered many weapons and ammunition, and dozens of shoulder-fired missiles and grenades.

Earlier today (Tuesday), the IDF reported that the 401st Brigade had conducted a targeted raid on the central building of the Eastern Military Post in Gaza City. The Eastern Military Post is a strategic stronghold of Hamas in Gaza City, in which there were operational command and control rooms.

This terrorist stronghold, which includes 37 buildings, is located in the heart of Gaza’s civilian population, near hospitals, schools, and civilian homes.