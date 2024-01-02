Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip together with Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, to conduct an operational situational assessment together with the troops of Division 99, led by Division Commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram.

Minister Gallant spoke about the importance of holding the Salah-al-Din route in order to strengthen achievements in the northern area of the Gaza strip while focusing efforts on the area of Khan Younis.

Minister Gallant spoke with reserve troops in Brigade 646 and expressed his appreciation for their operations during the war.

Speaking to the troops, he said: “I sincerely appreciate all that you do – your ability to operate and fight over the past three months, while your partners and children are at home. I am also filled with gratitude for our fallen soldiers.”

“There is no worthier mission than the one we currently seek to achieve. Israel was brutally attacked – the intent [of the perpetrators] was to discourage us from living here. Three months ago, [this attack] involved the murder of children and babies, and the rape of women – things that no country can allow, most certainly not the State of Israel," he said.

“We must emerge victorious for two reasons- first in order to exact a price [from the terrorists], and to ensure that anyone living near the Gaza strip may do so safely. In addition – a scenario in which 1500 people are killed or taken hostage, must end with clear-cut deterrence and victory, otherwise we cannot live in the Middle East. As such, we are determined to achieve our goals.

“You [referring to the troops] are on the route, which means that various types of operations will soon be conducted all around you. In the north, we destroyed 12 Hamas battalions. This does not mean that we have eliminated all the terrorists – but the scenario in which a terrorist may pick up binoculars, report back, shoot mortars, and then a battalion commander sends over maneuvering forces [terrorists]- this scenario is irrelevant here. There are terrorists left, several thousand out of the 15 or 18 thousand that were in this area. A large number of terrorists were eliminated, while some fled to the south. This means that in this place, tactically speaking, we will operate via firepower, some maneuvering, and special operations, and if necessary, we will hold this area for a period of time. The goal is to exhaust the enemy [Hamas terrorists] and eliminate them.

“In the southern area of the Gaza Strip, the reality is different - in the area of Khan Younis and its surroundings, we are carrying out a ‘cross-stage effort’. It is focused on what is above the tunnels where senior Hamas officials are hiding, at great depths.

Addressing concerns over the withdrawal of thousands of troops from Gaza, Gallant said: “Our course of action changes as a function of our accomplishments and situation assessments. We are not giving up - it's not that we are stopping our activities now - there is an incorrect feeling [about this] that I have been hearing.”

"The results will be clear. We are ending this campaign when Hamas no longer functions as a governing body and certainly not as a military body that sends troops [to conduct attacks]. Now we continue maintaining our capabilities. Alongside this unfortunately, there are additional threats, the first and most prominent of which is what is happening in the north. We will begin a preparation process to address this. We are constantly watching the arena and holding a finger on the trigger, as far as what is happening in the northern arena,” he said.