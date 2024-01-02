MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit) on Tuesday responded to the Supreme Court's unprecedented decision to overturn a Basic Law.

"First of all we will defeat Hamas, immediately afterwards we will deal with Hezbollah, and for dessert we will make order in the Supreme Court," Foghel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Everyone has his time. Patience."

Hundreds responded with a "like" to his post, among them Foghel's party leader, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

"While, every day, our soldiers in Gaza are sacrificing their lives for the nation of Israel, the judges of the Supreme Court decided to weaken their spirit and harm them, first and foremost," Ben Gvir wrote Monday evening.

"The Supreme Court's ruling is not legal, and includes the unprecedented cancellation of a Basic Law, without a source of legal authority and with a conflict of interest on the part of the judges. This is a dangerous, anti-democratic event - and at this time, more than anything else, it is a ruling that harms Israel's war efforts against her enemies."