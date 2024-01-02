Former ISA director Carmi Gillon strongly criticized the right-wing religious community, and claimed they were comparable to ISIS and Hamas for having achieved power through terrorism.

During a panel discussion, he mentioned his book, which he published some years ago, and claimed he had based it off of his "particularly deep familiarity with the extreme right."

"My book described how, through terror, they could rise to power. The book was published in 2020, and in 2023 we saw it happen," he said.

"In the book, they have other names, but the idea that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich could 'manage' Netanyahu while he was in power - people thought that could not happen. In my book, though, it did."

He singles out the religious right-wing community from the more general right-wing public: "There is a right-wing element that wants to take over the lives of all of Israel's citizens. They are using the same powerful, proven techniques of the Muslim brotherhood in Egypt, ISIS, and Hamas, and the Iranian revolution by Khomeini - taking over all aspects of life in the name of religion and Messianic ideals."