A Japan Airlines plane went up in flames Tuesday as it landed on the runway at the Haneda Airport.

The plane was carrying 379 people at the time it caught fire. According to Reuters, all of the passengers and crew were safely evacuated, though the plane burned to a crisp shortly afterwards.

Japan's Coast Guard reported that one of its aircraft, en route to deliver aid to the Noto peninsula, may have collided with the passenger plane.

Sky News quoted a Coast Guard official as telling public broadcaster NHK that the aircraft which collided with the Japan Airlines plane was preparing to fly to Niigata for earthquake relief.

Haneda has temporarily closed all of its runways.