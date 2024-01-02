Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 46 individuals thought to be part of an Israeli intelligence operation in the country.

A total of 33 individuals suspected to be working for the Mossad were arrested Tuesday. A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.

According to the Daily Sabah, the individuals were spread out through eight provinces and are suspected of espionage for Israel and attempted abduction of Palestinian Arabs in Turkey.

​​​The Turkish authorities claim the suspects engaged in reconnaissance, assaults, and kidnapping attempts. No further details were available regarding this investigation, but the Mossad has been implicated in similar conspiracies in the past.