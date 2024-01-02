תיעוד מפעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 460 ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Over the past few weeks, the 460th Brigade has been operating in central combat zones in the Gaza Strip, including the Shati area, the ‘Security Quarter’, Jabaliya and Daraj Tuffah.

In the past few days, during a targeted raid, the forces secured control of terror infrastructure embedded inside the residence of Hamas’ Gaza Brigade Commander, and enabled the entrance of special forces, who scanned the area.

During close-quarters combat, the troops killed dozens of terrorist operatives. The soldiers also discovered and destroyed tunnel shafts, large quantities of weapons, and found intelligence material connecting the central Daraj Tuffah Mosque to the October 7th massacre.

The Commanding Officer of the 460th Brigade, COL Dvir Edri, said: "Today, the 460th Brigade completed its mission in the Daraj Tuffah area. Last night, the forces conducted a targeted raid on terror infrastructure located in the residence of the Hamas’ Gaza Brigade Commander and destroyed it."

"The brigade has been operating for two months in the Gaza Strip, during which the forces have killed hundreds of terrorists and destroyed significant terrorist infrastructure. The soldiers of the brigade were determined and operated with courage."