Syria's SANA on Tuesday morning reported that Israel attacked the country from the direction of the Golan.

According to SANA, the "aerial act of aggression" occurred at 4:35 a.m. and targeted several locations near Damascus.

Reports said that the alleged Israeli attack caused significant damage.

A site affiliated with the Syrian opposition forces reported at least two attacks by planes believed to be Israeli, and claimed that they had targeted Syrian military positions and an artillery company operating at the location.

On Monday night, the IDF reported that five launches identified crossing from Syria into Israeli territory fell in open areas. The IDF struck the sources of fire.

Earlier on Monday evening, an IDF aircraft struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure from which launches were fired toward Adamit earlier that day.

