CNN has announced its five top topics to track for 2024.

Number five is the rapid development of artificial intelligence. The network recommends tracking the question of whether artificial intelligence will constitute an invasion of privacy or infringe on the freedoms of the users and others.

The report also notes that even experts in the field still don't know for certain what the implications of the rapid development of technology will be.

Number four was territorial disputes, including both the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as the way that China and Russia have been steadily challenging the United States of America’s supremacy in various arenas.

The report notes the Western world as being in direct opposition to China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, which leads to greater overall global dangers.

Number three was elections, given that several countries in the world - most noticeably the United States of America - expect to hold elections in the coming year. The elections are expected to be highly controversial.

Along with the United States, India it will hold elections this year. The incumbent Prime Minister is expected to win yet another term.

Russia and Taiwan will also hold elections this year. The Taiwanese elections are expected to focus on the persistent threat of a Chinese invasion. Incumbent Russian president Vladimir Putin is suspected of targeted attacks on political rivals, most recently the mysterious death of Wagner Group director Yevgeny Prigozhin and the continued prosecution of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Second place went to the Ukraine War, which has reached a stalemate as it drags into its third year.

Putin’s ambitions have not been realized, but the Ukrainian counter attack that many countries hoped to drive Russia out of the country failed as well.

The report claims that this will be a pivotal year for Ukraine, as support from Western countries wanes, with some countries calling to cut it off completely.

The most important topic, according to the report, is Israel's war against Hamas, which has the potential to develop into a larger regional conflict.

The report notes that there are several different Iranian proxies fighting Israel and its allies, such as the Houthis in the Red Sea.

“The United States must find a balance between retribution, deterrence, and the danger of a regional conflict,” the report warns.