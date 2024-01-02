An Iranian warship, the Alborz, has entered the Red Sea through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait, AFP reported on Monday citing Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The agency did not give specific reasons for its deployment, but noted that Iranian military vessels had operated in the area since 2009.

"The Alborz destroyer entered the Red Sea... by passing through the Bab al-Mandeb," waterway at the southern tip of the Red Sea, connecting with the Gulf of Aden in the Indian Ocean, the agency said.

It added that Iran's naval fleet has been operating in the area "to secure shipping lanes, repel pirates, among other purposes since 2009".

The entry of the Iranian warship comes amid tensions in the Red Sea as the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in recent months, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

On Sunday, US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the container ship Maersk Hangzhou issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats.

The incident came hours the USS Gravely missile destroyer shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to a Houthi attack on a merchant vessel.

The Houthi rebels have threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime task force set up by the US and allies to respond to the Houthi provocations.

Later, the Pentagon said a total of more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition.

On Sunday, White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby said the US is not seeking a wider conflict in the Middle East but will continue acting in its own self-defense.