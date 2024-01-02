South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked on Tuesday while speaking to reporters in the port city of Busan, AFP reported, citing South Korea’s official Yonhap news agency.

Lee was stabbed in his neck, Yonhap said, and images aired on South Korean television channels showed Lee on the ground as someone pressed a handkerchief on his neck.

TV footage showed a man lunging at Lee and striking him in the neck with an object. Lee is then seen collapsing as people rush to aid him.

Lee was conscious as he was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The assailant, who has not been identified, was arrested at the scene, according to Yonhap.

Lee, who heads the Democratic Party, lost to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol in a tight presidential race last year.